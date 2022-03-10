RAM clinic moves to Emory & Henry College

The sixth Remote Area Medical Clinic for Smyth County and surrounding residents is moving to a new location this year.

Instead of being held at Mountain Empire Airport in Groseclose, the clinic will now be held on the main campus of Emory & Henry College in Emory May 21-22.

The move is being done for the comfort and safety of the patients and providers, said Kim Faulkinbury with RAM public relations. Clinic organizers wanted a site with indoor, climate-controlled settings for patient care. Past clinics have often endured windy, cold and rainy conditions.

The former RAM Smyth County clinic is now known as the Emory Clinic since the new location is at E&H in Washington County.

When the Smyth County RAM Clinic committee decided to move the event from the airport organizers looked at the Marion campus of E&H but the buildings did not meet clinic requirements. The college, a major sponsor of the clinic, offered to host on its main campus.

“This is going to be a great partnership. I’m really excited about it,” said the Rev. Harry Howe, chair of the RAM Smyth County committee.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Plans are set for patient care sites and there will be much more space for the most requested service, which is dental care.

Patients will register onsite. They will reach the E&H campus from Interstate 81 Exit 26. For southbound travelers, turn right off the exit, and for northbound travelers, turn left off the exit, and go the main entrance of the college and follow the signs for parking. Patients will be transported from the parking area to the care sites. There will be signs directing patients to the various care sites.

Parking will open around midnight May 21 and patients should come prepared to wait with snacks, water, medications, blankets, pillows, phone chargers and warm clothing. Porta-potties will be available.

Volunteer healthcare providers are still being recruited for the May clinic, and the number of patients who can be seen may be limited. Care is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Volunteer providers and all volunteers will register online at volunteer.ramusa.org.

According to RAM USA policy, everyone on site must wear a facemask and be screened but there will be no testing for COVID-19.

RAM Smyth County’s May 2021 clinic didn’t have the crowds of years past due to COVID-19 restrictions and was limited to 250 patients. The clinic was not held in 2020. Prior to the pandemic, RAM Smyth County has attracted over 1,000 patients for the two or three-day clinics.

The Remote Area Medical event, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality, dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals, is held in collaboration with Mel Leaman Free Clinic, Smyth County RAM Clinic Committee and many volunteers.