About 100 congregation members from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Floyd gathered at Plenty! Farm and Food Store on Monday to unpack a 24-pallet donation from Utah.

The donation was delivered via semi-truck from the LDS Bishop’s Storehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah. It included beef stew, soups, pears, powdered milk and more.

The food items were grown on church-owned farms and packed at church-owned canneries and processing facilities, according to a fact sheet provided by Plenty! officials.

The truck arrived on Elephant Curve at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 2., and it took about an hour for volunteers to remove the wrapped pallets from the back.

Items that needed refrigeration, such as the cheese pallet, were immediately unpacked, and others were lined up in the parking lot for sorting and transportation to the storage unit.

Congregation members of all ages were on-hand to help.

There were two pallets of liquid soap and one of laundry detergent. The remaining 21 pallets were the following:

Beef stew

Chili

Black beans

Corn

Green beans

Cream of chicken soup

Cream of mushroom soup

Applesauce

Pears

Spaghetti sauce

Salsa

Peanut butter

White flour (x2)

Macaroni (x2)

Rice

Spaghetti

Powdered milk

Butter Cheese

Last year, Plenty! served 40% more of Floyd County residents than in years past, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. About 10% of the county’s 15,700 residents utilized Plenty’s resources.

Executive Director Nancy Tome said some contributing factors include inflation, employment changes, fixed income changes and the end of COVID relief programs.

“Not only were we seeing 40% more people coming, but they were coming more throughout the month than ever before,” Tome said.

Plenty! officials don’t know how long the LDS donation will last, Tome said, but in pre-pandemic times, it would sustain the food bank for about two years.

The amount of food, which volunteers said totaled about 38,000 pounds, would typically take about a year and a half to accumulate through donations.

Tome said it would probably take less than an hour for all of the pallets to be broken down.

In addition to Plenty!’s regular open hours, volunteers deliver food to more than 80 local homes each week and help stock the Free Fridge at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. There are about 60 active volunteers, according to the 2022 fact sheet.

Learn more about Plenty! Farm and Food Store, and its offerings at www.plentylocal.org.

Visit Plenty! at 192 Elephant Curve Road NW in Floyd from 1-4 p.m. on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, and from 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.