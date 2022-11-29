Wytheville Council raises pay rate, changes meeting time

The Wytheville Town Council changed its meeting time and increased the minimum wage for town employees during its meeting Monday.

Council also heard about proposed changes to the parking lot at the Fourth Street Civic Center.

The council agreed to change its meeting time to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month. Previously, the council met at 6 p.m. The new time will run through June, when officials will re-visit the start time.

Regarding the increased pay, the council voted to increase the baseline pay for full-time and part-time employees to $15 an hour. Current employees making less will be bumped up to the higher salary. The increased pay takes effect on Jan. 1.

Vice Mayor Cathy Pattison said that the town continues to have difficulty filling positions across several areas and departments.

“This is due to persistently low labor participation rates and less than competitive salaries, particularly for entry-level and lower-paying positions,” she said. “To better understand and address these challenges, the Town is undertaking a salary and compensation study to comprehensively analyze the compensation of the Town’s employees and to create a modern pay structure based on measurable compensatory factors.”

The study is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, but information indicates that the town is trailing its peers in many of the same services areas that are struggling to hire and retain employees.

To combat the staffing issues, the town’s Budget and Finance Committee recommended raising the minimum pay to $15 an hour, Pattison said.

The salaries of all employees, including those who make just over $15 an hour, will be studied and addressed as part of the compensation study. The town currently has 180 full-time employees.

Mayor Beth Taylor said council knows it is going in the right direction with the pay increase, which will help a lot of people.

In other business, Town Council heard a report from Planning Director John Woods regarding improvements to the parking lot at the Fourth Street Civic Center. Woods said the current layout is not efficient, especially with traffic expected to increase once the Millwald Theatre opens next month and for the growing Wytheville Farmers Market.

Woods presented two proposals for the council to consider. The first dealt with major improvements like resurfacing, landscaping and new curbing for the lot at a cost of about $300,000. The second contained fewer changes for about $90,000. Both proposals will greatly increase the parking capacity by 30 to 40 more spaces.

The council did not vote on the proposals and will consider them at a later date.