Celebrate spring at FCA

The Floyd Center for the Arts will host its third annual Mayfaire this weekend, complete with local artist vendors, kids activities and games, face-painting, live music and more.

Mayfaire will kick off at 10 a.m. in the field beside FCA, as weather permits, on May 1. The celebration will move inside the Center if need be.

Live music will start at 11 a.m. and consist of Cave Man Jones, Lester Weddle, Paul Lemay, Brad Collier, Stella Trudel, and Virginia Hollow. A local food truck, Triple Threat Treats, will be on site to offer up freshly smoked burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, and more.

Floyd’s Mystical Witches will perform dances, offer kids activities, and teach children how to weave the maypole in true Mayfaire fashion.

The Center is delighted to be able to offer this outdoor spring event to the community once again, it said in a release this week.

The full day of artistry and springtime fun is free to attend and open to everyone.

For more information about the Center or Mayfaire visit www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784.

FCA is located at 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd. Regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.