Christmas cantata features ‘Joy!’

Join the Floyd Baptist Church for its Christmas Cantata this weekend, followed by a traditional Christmas meal.

The adult choir at the church will present Joel Raney’s Christmas Cantata, “Joy!” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Joy! consists of six selections that tell the Christmas message of Jesus’ birth. All six are based on traditional Christmas carols, including “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain.”

The adult Handbell choir will also perform its Christmas favorites.

A traditional Christmas meal will be provided in the Floyd Baptist Fellowship Hall after the cantata, at about 5 p.m.

The public is invited to join in the evening of music, food and fellowship. Floyd Baptist Church is located at 510 E. Main St.