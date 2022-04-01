Wythe County man convicted of gun, drug charges

A Wythe felon with a history of drugs and violence got more jail time last week on four new convictions.

Nathan Andrew Wilson, 51, of Max Meadows pleaded guilty on March 24 to charges of being a violent felon in possession of a firearm, felony drug possession (two counts) and possession of a gun with drugs.

As part of a plea agreement, Wilson was sentenced to serve five years behind bars.

After his release, he’ll be on probation for three years, during which time he’ll waive his Fourth Amendment protections against police searches.

Wilson was also convicted of violating his probation on convictions of unlawful wounding and concealing or destroying evidence. He didn’t get any jail time, but his probation on those convictions will be extended to the three more years he got on the new convictions.

According to a probation violation letter, police found methamphetamine, Lortab pills and two high-powered rifles in Wilson’s bedroom during a Dec. 3, 2020, search.

A probation officer said Wilson also admitted to using meth after his release on April 13, 2020.

In 2019, Wilson was sentenced to serve one year and six months on the two charges.

Based on earlier police accounts, Wilson shot his ex-girlfriend several times with a pellet gun when she tried to retrieve her belongings from a residence where Wilson was staying.

His criminal history also includes convictions for felony assault and battery, drug distribution, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Wilson is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.