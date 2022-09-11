 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Call to artists, vendors from FCA

  • 0
3.jpg (copy)

The Floyd Center for the Arts is currently seeking artists and vendors for upcoming exhibitions and community events. Pictured is artwork produced during the 2022 Floyd Plein Air Biennial at the closing reception. 

 Photo by Floyd Center for the Arts

The Floyd Center for the Arts is sending an open call to wood and fiber artists to be a part of its Fibers of Nature exhibition next year.

Fibers of Nature will showcase wood and fiber artists, in all the ways these media can be utilized to create, from February 2023 until April.

The deadline for artists to apply is Monday, Jan. 2, and the exhibit will be displayed in the Hayloft Gallery. Entry fee is $30 for nonmembers and $25 for members.

FCA is also currently seeking vendors for WinterFest 2022.

Find information about applying for both opportunities online at www.floydartcenter.org.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Student P-EBT funds approved

Student P-EBT funds approved

Students attending Floyd County Public Schools may be eligible for almost $400 in summer 2022 P-EBT benefits from the Department of Social Services.

Police arrest elusive suspect

Police arrest elusive suspect

Wytheville police officers arrested a shoplifting suspect Wednesday evening, after the man eluded officers earlier in the day.

Board chair: Show common courtesy

Board chair: Show common courtesy

Floyd County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Turman said at last week’s meeting he expects the public in attendance to show common courtesy …

Miss Floyd County Fair announced

Miss Floyd County Fair announced

The winners of the 2022 Miss Floyd County Fair Pageant were crowned this week, just in time for the 16th annual Floyd Livestock and County Fai…