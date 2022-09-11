Call to artists, vendors from FCA

The Floyd Center for the Arts is sending an open call to wood and fiber artists to be a part of its Fibers of Nature exhibition next year.

Fibers of Nature will showcase wood and fiber artists, in all the ways these media can be utilized to create, from February 2023 until April.

The deadline for artists to apply is Monday, Jan. 2, and the exhibit will be displayed in the Hayloft Gallery. Entry fee is $30 for nonmembers and $25 for members.

FCA is also currently seeking vendors for WinterFest 2022.

Find information about applying for both opportunities online at www.floydartcenter.org.