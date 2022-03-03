Varsity Buffs fall to old rivals in post-season

The varsity Buffaloes basketball teams of Floyd County made it to the Virginia High School League Region 2C semi-finals at Roanoke College last week before losing to teams that beat them during the regular season.

The Lady Buffaloes split their games with Alleghany High School during the season with a win in Floyd and a loss on the road before falling again, 55-42, in the Best Alumni Gym at the college in Salem on Feb. 23.

The Buffaloes, who lost in both attempts to beat James River during the regular season, went down again, 74-40, in Cregger Athletic Court on Feb. 24.

The boys kept an upset win over James River in sight for the first half, trailing by just two points at the end of the first quarter, then six at the half but put on the heat in the third quarter, outscoring the Buffaloes 31-7 put the game away.

The Knights kept the normally high scoring Kaiden Swortzel to just 11 points, while Dylan Bond had 14. Coach Brian Harman said he was where they wanted to be at the half but “just couldn’t sustain it” after halftime.

James River couldn’t repeat the performance two nights later when Radford upset the top-seeded Knights by one point with a successful free-throw with 1.5 seconds to go.

Besides the 14 points of Bond and K. Swortzel’s 11, other scoring by the Buffaloes included five points by Ashton Agnew and a three-point shot by Gavin Herrington. The Buffaloes had four three-point shows: Two by Bond, and one each by Agnew and Herrington.

In the Lady Buffaloes loss to the Mountaineers of Alleghany, the Floyd team got off to a slow start, making only one of the 11 shots from the floor in the opening minutes of the game and were down 16-10 in the first quarter and 33-24 at the half, but the deficit increased in the third quarter until the Lady Buffs outscored the Mountaineers in the final quarter, 14-13 – nowhere near enough to make a difference.

Coach Karen Radford noted that every loose ball went to Alleghany as they out pressured a Floyd team that usually controls the floor. “We didn’t get that done tonight,” she told media after the game.

In scoring, Destiny Harman led with 20 points. Kiley Hylton added 14. Other points included two each from Mackenzie Thompson and Zoey Snavely. Harman scored all three of the Lady Buff’s 3-pointers.

While Alleghany, whose semi-final win was the first ever for the school, qualified them for the state tournament, they did not get their first regional win. As with the boys’ regionals, Radford took the regional crown, but the two teams might meet again in the state final.

The championship run by the two basketball teams are part of a year where the FCHS teams have brought another state championship in golf along with state wins in indoor track, a record year for volleyball, reaching the final four, and a wrestler in the state finals.

The year is not over. Spring sports start next week.