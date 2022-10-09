 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Floyd County man celebrates 90th birthday

Marvin Radford

Marvin Radford at his 90th birthday party on Sept. 21.

 Photo submitted

Marvin Radford celebrated his 90th birthday on Sept. 21.

He would like to thank everyone that helped him celebrate at his birthday part on Sept. 24.

