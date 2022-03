Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Buddleia, or "Leah," a wonderful, sweet, friendly mom cat that came to the society in January with her five tiny kittens. She loves attention from people.

Leah has started her vaccines and tested negative for FELV/FIV, and is spayed.

Anyone interested in adopting Leah or any of the animals at the FCHS, submit an application found at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.

For more information, leave a message at (540) 745-7207 or email floydhumane@gmail.com.