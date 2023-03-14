A New Leaf Gallery inside The Station is hosting a special exhibit until the end of April to benefit Floyd County High School Art students.

Students and teachers in public high schools face obstacles every time the school budgets are examined, particularly when it comes to arts-based subjects. Educators must limit the type of art they teach or reach into their pockets to furnish the necessary supplies.

Previous fundraisers at A New Leaf Gallery have allowed instructors to purchase new materials for projects.

Art teacher Kimberly Ingram said, “For instance, we would have to glaze part of a bowl instead of the whole bowl. We would have to buy less expensive paint that does not cover well and is harder to get excellent results.”

A New Leaf Gallery is holding the “Flight of Fancy” fundraiser through March and April to help Floyd County High School continue to offer an excellent art program to its students.

Patrons can adopt decorated birds hanging throughout the gallery, created by member artists; purchase small leather birds or cute clay birds created by students; purchase a cookie bouquet made by Jennifer Carpenter; or buy a raffle ticket to make a guess on the number of pieces of colored glass in a jar to win an original painting by Selena McColley.

All proceeds will go to the art program at Floyd County High School’s Art Department.

To learn more about A New Leaf Gallery, visit www.anewleaf-gallery.com or visit in-person at 203 S. Locust St., Suite J. Open hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.