Last week, Nock and Hook owner Lenny Hall Jr. was joined by local officials for a ribbon cutting at the business’ new location in downtown Floyd.

Nock and Hook is an outfitter that offers guided hunts, bow services and sales, firearms, accessories, and more. It is a certified retailer for a number of outdoor sporting brands.

Hall originally opened the business in 2020 in the building beside Simmons Grocery on Route 8 and relocated to 186 S. Locust St. at the beginning of November 2022.

Town and county officials, including Councilman David Whitaker and County Administrator Dr. Linda Millsaps, attended the Feb. 24 ceremony.