Meet Meadowsweet, who came to the Floyd County Humane Society in October 2022 with her kittens.

She had severe injuries from being attacked by a dog, including a broken leg and dislocated tail. Her fracture was repaired and her tail had to be amputated. She still limps but is comfortable and able to jump onto the bed.

Meadowsweet has had a long road to recovery but is now ready to find her forever home. She is a beautiful medium-haired tuxedo girl, about a year and a half old.

She has the cutest fuzzy feet. She is very friendly with people and likes to chase toys.

Meadowsweet is spayed and has had her vaccines. She tested negative for FELV/FIV.

Anyone interested in meeting/adopting Meadowsweet should complete and submit an adoption application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer if possible.