Trio takes on Dogtown

The former and new owners of Dogtown Roadhouse in Floyd announced earlier this month the venue and eatery has traded hands.

Anga Miller and Ed Erwin owned the establishment for nine years and implemented many of the regular events that Dogtown is known for.

Dogtown’s support of local musicians has made it part of artists' journeys including Morgan Wade, Donna the Buffalo and Will Easter & The Nomads.

Alee Epperly, Elizabeth Retting and Chad Hull collectively purchased the downtown staple in the beginning of May.

The trio, which all “stumbled upon Floyd in serendipitous ways,” Retting said last week, has more than 15 years of experience in the restaurant and music industries.

The team’s vast experience of “wearing many hats,” Retting said, has formed herself, Epperly and Hull into a “well-rounded team” that’s excited for this new chapter.

Dogtown has been a special place for each of its new owners.

“We've made real and lasting relationships over the years by spending time at Dogtown,” Retting said.

When the opportunity to buy the restaurant presented itself, Retting said, “we knew we wanted to jump in and keep the tradition alive.”

The new owners said they “would love” to partner with local farms and use fresh produce in menu items.

They plan to “ramp up and diversify” Dogtown’s music offerings and utilize the downstairs patio, “especially for events in the park,” Retting said.

The trio said “between the mountains, the community, the music, and its history; Floyd and Dogtown mean home.”

There will be a special ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3, with the Floyd Chamber of Commerce.

The new owners are planning a special pizza and drink that highlights some of their favorite ingredients for the occasion, Retting said. Ten percent of the evening’s profits will benefit FISH, the local nonprofit.

Learn more about Dogtown Roadhouse, its menu and upcoming events at www.dogtownroadhouse.com.

Visit in person at 302 S. Locust St. in Floyd.