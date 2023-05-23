The Floyd County Humane Society has eight-week-old puppies available for adoption. The trio is named after National Parks.

Yellowstone is the sole male of the group, and his sisters and Glacier and Yosemite.

Anyone interested in meeting/adopting Yellowstone, Glacier and/or Yosemite should complete and submit an Adoption Application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer, if prompted.

FCHS is accepting appointments for the low cost spay/neuter shuttle for June. Call for more information.