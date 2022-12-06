Christmas Celebration at Withers Park Cutline

Fun was all around Saturday when Wytheville celebrated Christmas in Withers Park in the afternoon, followed by a parade that evening. In the park, families took carriage rides, made ornaments and listened to holiday music. There were also visits with Santa, along with photos taken by Michelle Govin Photography, and a tree lighting ceremony. This weekend, on Saturday, Dec. 10, there’s “A Candy Cane Christmas at the Homestead” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by Wytheville’s Christmas to Remember from 4 to 10 p.m. on Main Street. Here are some scenes from Saturday at Withers Park.