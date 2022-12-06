 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured popular top story

Christmas Celebration at Withers Park Cutline

  • 0

Fun was all around Saturday when Wytheville celebrated Christmas in Withers Park in the afternoon, followed by a parade that evening. In the park, families took carriage rides, made ornaments and listened to holiday music. There were also visits with Santa, along with photos taken by Michelle Govin Photography, and a tree lighting ceremony. This weekend, on Saturday, Dec. 10, there’s “A Candy Cane Christmas at the Homestead” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by Wytheville’s Christmas to Remember from 4 to 10 p.m. on Main Street. Here are some scenes from Saturday at Withers Park.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davis named Co-Coach of the Year

Davis named Co-Coach of the Year

Floyd’s state champions were recently recognized both individually and as a team at the annual Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Banquet.