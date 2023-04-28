Some of the stories and observations I write can merely tell a story of happiness.

It may feel like the world is growing darker, but we as everyday people can somehow nurse it back to health. Yes, in most ways it is left behind, symbolically like a child left in the wild, with wild wolves surrounding the child.

In much honor, I’d like to present “The Child” which is particularly inspired from my book, “The American Poet,” and a poem called “Chico Divagante.”

“The Child”No child knows what it’s like.

But it’s an evil that split the light.

Sometimes that city night,

is just as bad as rural life.

It’s becoming like a child, alone to itself.

With wolves around it, no cold is felt.

There’s no shoes on her, only fur.

There’s no guidance to lead her.

Somebody help her,

Nobody seems to hold her anymore.

Every person knows some tricks,

a few coarse words.

Though she strays alone,

Nobody helps her.

A child left alone, with wolves around her.

Shaking in the cold, wearing all fur.

I’ve got prayers to hold, I’ve got some faith left inside.

I don’t want this child to cry,

I don’t want the child to die.

Don’t leave the balance behind,

bring it back, so the child can find.

Find that sense of worth,

the one truth that really works.