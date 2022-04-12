Maslaney’s ‘countless hours of service’ recognized

Mike Maslaney, a longtime staple of the Town of Floyd, was presented a “token of admiration and respect” at last week's Town Council meeting in the form of a formal proclamation.

The proclamation, adopted April 7, recognizes Maslaney’s former service of Town Manager tenure and current roles on the Floyd Public Service authority, the Floyd Planning Commission and the New River Valley Regional Commission.

It notes his “unselfish devotion” to community projects, including establishing trails with Partnership for Floyd and securing grants for Floyd development.

Mayor Will Griffin said Council’s proclamations honor people in Floyd who have “proven to be good neighbors,” and entered Maslaney’s into the official town record. He told Maslaney Council appreciates him “more than you know.”