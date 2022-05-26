Chilhowie's Tim Hall answers the call of opportunity with 49 Winchester

A Chilhowie man is gearing up to hit the road this summer, scheduled to take to stages across the country with the Russell County-based 49 Winchester as a supporting act for the renowned Whiskey Myers band.

Tim Hall, who plays the keys for 49 Winchester, is stoked by the opportunity. The band’s newest member, Hall has played for large crowds with 49 Winchester, but anticipates the crowds at Whiskey Myers concerts will be much larger and carry more energy than what he’s previously experienced.

“It’s a really big deal,” Hall said. “Whiskey Myers is, by far, probably one of the best bands out there right now. Plus, I’m sure the energy of the people at the Whiskey Myers concert is going to be crazy.”

Leading up to the launch of their supporting act role with Whiskey Myers’ Tornillo tour, 49 Winchester held a release party May 13 for their fourth album, “Fortune Favors the Bold,” at the Sessions Hotel in Bristol.

According to a Birthplace of Country Music release announcing the launch party, the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion alumni band quickly became a State Street staple in recent years “and continues to make their mark as unfettered, card-carrying missionaries of tear-in-your-beer country music.”

Hall began his tenure with 49 Winchester late last year when he stepped in for the band’s former keyboardist Don Eanes, who is featured on the band’s new album. Hall had become familiar with Eanes through the music scene and had previously bought an organ from him while Hall was still in college.

At the time, the 23-year-old Hall was visiting a friend in Nashville when he got Eanes’ call.

“He hit me up saying, ‘I won’t be able to make this show in Bristol’…, and he was like ‘would you be able to do it,’” Hall said.

He recalled that he’d previously opened a show for 49 Winchester a few years before when he was part of band called Tennessee Champaign. At the time he was impressed by their music. So, when he got that call from Eanes, Hall was game. He drove from Nashville to Bristol that night, he said, and then spent the day of the show learning the band’s set list.

Hall said he immediately felt at home with 49 Winchester.

“The chemistry of the band is like no other,” he said. “It’s like family, for me, and for the other guys in the band. It’s just family, that’s all it’s about.”

It was with Hall’s own family that his journey on the musician’s path first began.

“Literally, everybody in my family, the Hall family, plays an instrument,” he said. “Mom played the piano, my dad played the guitar and sang, and taught my brother how to play the guitar—it’s just a musical family.”

At just five years old Hall began piano lessons with Betty Reed, or “Ms. Betty” as he called her, in Marion.

“She taught me so much about the piano and the theory behind music,” he said.

Later on, he picked up the saxophone and tuba in band class and began singing in the choir at Chilhowie High School. His band instructors, J.J. Green, Logan Childress and Dan Wilner, as well as Choir Director Cindy Freeman had a profound impact on the young Hall.

“To take the time out of their day just to even teach someone, that means a lot,” he said. “That’s a gift I don’t have is to sit down and actually teach people. It takes so much patience…. Hats off to those people.”

After his graduation from CHS in 2017, Hall went on to study music performance at King University, where his abilities were fine-tuned even further under the direction of Dr. Susan Nicholson, who instructed him on music theory, jazz and symphonic band.

“She really pushed me to be a better musician,” Hall said. “All these people, I wouldn’t be sitting here today probably without those people.”

Hall says his musical roots run deep. He plays everything from classical to southern rock, from classic rock to blues, and from jazz to country and “old school” country. His musical influences span from Jerry Lee Lewis to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Billy Powell, and from the Black Crowes’ Eddie Harsch to jazz pianist Fats Waller.

“It’s something that I’ve always just loved, being up on the stage, performing in front of people,” Hall said. “With music, you have the power to just change people, bring people together with music. It’s so powerful. It’s the only thing I know of out there that’s universal. Nothing can beat music. It’s always going to be there no matter what.”

It goes without saying that music became a part of Hall’s free time in college, too. He began performing as part of the southern rock band Tennessee Champaign in his freshman year.

During his 2020 senior year at King, put off by the experiences that came with a worldwide pandemic and ready to venture out into the industry, Hall decided to put college on hold.

“I just really wanted to go on the road and plus COVID, that was a really tough time being in college with COVID. I just wanted to be on the road doing what I love,” he explained, saying that he intends to continue his education at a later time.

It wasn’t long after Hall left King that he heard from country artist Tim Elliot, who’d previously snagged a Top 40 hit and was in need of a piano man.

“That kind of gave me a sign, just keep doing what you’re doing,” he said.

Hall said Elliot quickly became a mentor to him.

“Tim Elliot kind of taught me really how to just be professional and just the perks of the music industry,” Hall said. “He taught me a lot, he really prepared me for this band here now (49 Winchester).”

Hall was still with Elliot’s band when he heard from Don Eanes with 49 Winchester looking for someone to fill in for him.

Hall remembered thinking when he opened for the band while with Tennessee Champaign, “‘it would be cool to play the piano or keys for those guys.’”

“Then flash forward, here I am now,” he said.

Hall and the rest of the band had just wrapped up in New York after an appearance on Sirius XM’s Outlaw Radio and a performance at Sirius headquarters before they returned to Southwest Virginia for the official release of “Fortune Favors the Bold.”

Hall hopes to set an example for the next generation of local aspiring musicians, saying he’s had people tell him “rock and roll won’t take you anywhere.”

“I’m like, well, I think it will. It’s kind of paid off now.”

“You can achieve your dreams,” he said. “You can do anything you put your mind to. The biggest thing is don’t let anyone hold you back, don’t let anybody tell you ‘no.’ Follow what you always desire to do in your life.”

Everyone has a unique path, he said. “Some people can be pilots, some people can be police officers, some people can be firemen, some people can be doctors, lawyers, all that stuff.”

And some people can be musicians.

“Everybody has their own individual path, and if you follow it through with hard work and dedication and patience, you will get there,” he said. “I guarantee you’ll be there before you know it.”

49 Winchester is made up of Isaac Gibson on vocals and guitar, Bus Shelton on lead guitar, Chase Chafin on bass, Noah Patrick on pedal steel, Justin Louthian, formerly of Folk Soul Revival, on drums and Hall on piano, organ and keys.

The band will kick off its tour with Whiskey Myers on June 8 with a performance in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and will continue with shows in Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and Utah.

More locally, fans can catch 49 Winchester at Floyd Fest in July and at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September.

To find out more about 49 Winchester, including upcoming performance dates, visit their website at www.49winchester.com.