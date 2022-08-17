McNeils attend 62nd reunion

Descendants and friends of Thomas Benton McNeil and Florence Aldridge McNeil held their annual reunion July 24 at Alta Mons campground near Shawsville.

This was their 62nd reunion, with 11 of the couples’ 23 living grandchildren able to attend and a total attendance of approximately 33 people.

Numbers were down sharply due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, the extreme heat and a misunderstanding about the date change from the third Sunday in July to the fourth.

The McNeils were life-long residents of the Locust Grove community. Benton and Florence raised 10 children to adulthood in a two-story log house built by Benton’s father James Ireson McNeil in the late 1840s.

Their children were Lelia M. Walton, Minor, James, Garnie M. Boyd, Theodore/Bud, Clarence, Paul, Mary M. Epperly, John and Rachel M. Vest.

They had 34 grandchildren.

Benton and his older sons built a newer house in the 1930s in front of the log house.

As adults, Minor, Clarence and Paul owned farms nearby; John/Johnny lived on the family farm until his death in 2008.

The log house still stands and is a family treasure.

It is interesting to note that after James Ireson’s death in March 1904 (he died without a will), his children filed a chancery suit in the circuit court of Floyd County to divide his property of 182 acres. The flyer announcing the public auction of the property stated the sale would be held on the premises “at the mansion house of the late Jas. McNeil.”

The McNeils migrated into Floyd County from Franklin County. Jacob McNeil Jr. and wife Elizabeth (Auldridge) McNeil settled on 1,200 hilly, wooded acres, from Goose Creek to Lick Ridge. (Jacob McNeil, Sr. lived in Franklin County on two large land grants he acquired after his service in the Revolutionary War.)

Over decades, Jacob Jr’s 1,200 acres were divided, inherited, and sold. Various McNeil descendants still live on some of those lands. Benton and Florence’s farm of 66 acres is still in the hands of their descendants.

In the 1930s, Benton’s and Florence’s farm was a thriving, self-sufficient enterprise. There were large gardens, orchards, hay fields, the two houses, a barn, woodshed, equipment shed, tobacco barn and a spring house.

There was a small house Benton built in 1901for his brother-in-law George Wellington Aldridge and his bride Artie. It later became known as the “try house” and quite a few couples started their married life there.

Benton built a church (Simpson’s Mission) on the farm in 1915. Itinerant preachers held services there, hired teachers taught his children there, and his daughters-in-law taught Sunday School for his and his neighbors’ children.

Sadly, many of these structures no longer stand.

Those who attended the reunion love the McNeil name, but know they are not McNeils at all. Our Revolutionary War ancestor, Jacob McNeil Sr. was born Jacob Ireson. His father, James Ireson, was killed in conflicts with Natives, and his mother eventually re-married around 1769 to Thomas McNeill. Young Jacob took his step-father’s name.

At the July reunion, Jimmy Elliott served as master of ceremonies and made the following announcements (Jimmy is husband of Camelia McNeil Elliott, daughter of Howard and Ruby McNeil and granddaughter of Minor and Corinne McNeill):

Lincoln Kai Epperly was born Sept. 5, 2021 — Son of Zach and Karlie Epperly, grandson of Jeff and Elise Epperly, great-grandson of Randall and Dreama Epperly, great-great-grandson of Mary M. and Elvin Epperly

Brantley Willard Epperly was born Nov. 18, 2021 — Son of Brady and Haley Epperly, grandson of Jeff and Elise Epperly, great-grandson of Randall and Dreama Epperly, great-great-grandson of Mary M. and Elvin Epperly

Noah Lorenzo Bruno was born Nov. 25, 2021 — Son of Steve and Elizabeth Bruno, grandson of Larry and Debra Tedford, great-grandson of Howard and Ruby McNeil, great-great-grandson of Minor and Corinne McNeil

Cory Evan Martin married Alexandria Stone on May 22, 2022 — Cory is son of Mike and Anne Martin, grandson of Wendell and Clara/Tibby Martin, great-grandson of Mary M. and Elvin Epperly

Dreama McNeill Eanes died July 17, 2022, age 62 (3rd cousin of Benton and Florence’s grandchildren)

Attending from Floyd County were Jim and Camelia Elliott, Wendell and Christine McNeil, Winston McNeil, Roger Vest, and Patsy Weddle.

Attending from other parts of the state included Gerald Basham, JW and Essie Bishop, Bill and Marie Eanes, Anna and Roger Handy, Brian Handy, Monica Marchon, John Marshall and Joanne McNeil, David McNeil. John McNeil, Pam McNeil, Velda McNeil, Julien and Sharon Perdue, Louise Shank, Mark Shank, Richard Shank, Andrea Talley, Randy Talley, and Tommy and Betty Walton.

Frank Walton and Steve Walton attended from out of state.

The next reunion will be July 23, 2023, on the fourth Sunday in July.