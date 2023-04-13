To Floyd County Public Schools, Sandra Smith is more than just a music teacher and choir director – she is an inspiration and considered one of the most phenomenal teachers Floyd County has ever had.

Originally from Independence, Mrs. Smith started her career at Floyd County Public Schools in 1971— nine years after the current Floyd Elementary and Floyd High School was built. She teaches music to grades K-7, and choir and piano lab to grades 8-12

It’s easy to tell that Mrs. Smith loves what she does. She looks forward to every day ahead of her.

“If you need a way to make a living, find something that you absolutely love and be committed to it–don’t like it, love it,” she said.

Mrs. Smith started her musical career when she was in seventh grade. She taught piano to a total of 30 students every week and even had adult students who were older than her.

Although she taught piano lessons, she originally wanted to be a nurse.

“When I was a child, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, but all I knew was that I didn’t want to be a music teacher. I wasn’t sure why I felt that way,” Mrs. Smith said.

Her mind changed when she attended a choral concert with a friend during her senior year of high school.

“One of my friend’s sisters was a choral student at Radford University, and the family asked me to ride along with them to her concert,” Mrs. Smith said. “We went to the concert, I sat there, and I was totally spellbound. I was amazed–I didn’t know anything like that existed.”

Mrs. Smith attended music classes at Virginia Tech, UVA-Wise, Westminster Choir College and Cambridge University in England, and obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degree in Musicology (the study of music history and literature) at Radford University.

To be a music teacher or choir director, you only need to have a bachelor’s degree, but Mrs. Smith went above and beyond with her own education.

“A good leader sets an example and is knowledgeable in the field they are trying to lead,” Mrs. Smith said. She is everything a good leader is supposed to be.

While she was attending classes at Cambridge University in England in the late 1980s, Mrs. Smith saw Queen Elizabeth ll.

Her class went on a field trip to St. James’s Palace, located on the grounds of The Chapel Royal.

There, Mrs. Smith’s class was standing on the street when two carriages went by in a parade. In the first carriage were Queen Elizabeth and the King of Monaco. In the second carriage was the spouse of the King of Monaco, Prince Phillip and the queen’s mother.

“Queen Elizabeth was dressed in royal blue whilst wearing a hat and gloves to compliment her outfit,” Mrs. Smith said. “The wave that queens do on TV — she was doing it.”

Mrs. Smith was about 12 feet away from the queen when she went by in the carriage.

Mrs. Smith also had a conversation with the organist who played at King Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding: John Scott. Scott was the head organist and choir director at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

He was a guest speaker and had come to give Mrs. Smith’s class a lecture at the University of Cambridge in England.

“I had gone through the lunch line and sat down. I looked up and saw that John Scott had gotten through the line, and there was an empty seat beside me.,” Mrs. Smith said. “I literally said ‘Dear Lord, please, do not let him sit beside me,’ because I would have been flustered. Here he comes and sits down beside me.”

She said that he was the nicest man and loved talking to him. The conversation continued to go on as though they had been friends for ages.

“He asked me where I was from and I said I was from the United States. He said, ‘Are you anywhere close to Roanoke?’”

Mrs. Smith’s drive and motivation is unlike anyone I’ve ever seen. Her motivation encourages others to do the best that they can do. She obtained those traits from her father, Albert Rector.

“He was one of the wisest people I’ve ever known. He was super encouraging, patient, honest and just set a superb example,” Mrs. Smith said.

The 51-year veteran of teaching music at Floyd County Public Schools is a “go-getter” in everything she does; everything she does is done with “sheer grit”. Her greatest strength is perseverance: sticking to whatever she has to do.

Her contribution to Floyd County Public Schools has been a tremendous blessing, and she has touched the lives of all her students.

Former mentee of Mrs. Smith’s, Heather Blake, said, “Far beyond music, Mrs. Smith has been a support system for me when I felt that I had nobody else to turn to.”

“As a music teacher myself,” Blake continued, “I often find myself frustrated when a lesson isn’t going as smoothly as I had hoped. In these moments, I am reminded of the patience and joy Mrs. Smith always has when working with me.”

Students who walk into her classroom walk out transformed in a beautiful way.

“Even if they don’t sing or play a note ever again, I hope they’re slightly a better person because of something I’ve done,” Mrs. Smith said.