Farmers market hosts successful Tomato Contest

Floyd Farmers Market visitors recently voted for the best locally grown tomato in the first of what market officials hope will become an annual Tomato Contest.

It was a tough competition with more than 10 entries and several varieties to try on Aug. 6.

Miriam Brancato won first place with her amazing Sun Gold Cherry Tomatoes, and Jane Cundiff placed second with her special cherry variety from seed she’s been saving for a decade.

Tom Schaefer and his delicious Kosovo placed third, and Riverstone Organic Farms was named runner up for its beautiful Cherokee Purple.

It is really hard to beat a good cherry tomato. Perhaps next year the Farmers Market will give the cherry tomatoes their own category.

The Floyd Farmers Market under the Community Pavilion on south Locust Street is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays.