 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Farmers market hosts successful Tomato Contest

  • 0

Floyd Farmers Market visitors recently voted for the best locally grown tomato in the first of what market officials hope will become an annual Tomato Contest.

It was a tough competition with more than 10 entries and several varieties to try on Aug. 6.

Miriam Brancato won first place with her amazing Sun Gold Cherry Tomatoes, and Jane Cundiff placed second with her special cherry variety from seed she’s been saving for a decade.

Tom Schaefer and his delicious Kosovo placed third, and Riverstone Organic Farms was named runner up for its beautiful Cherokee Purple.

It is really hard to beat a good cherry tomato. Perhaps next year the Farmers Market will give the cherry tomatoes their own category.

The Floyd Farmers Market under the Community Pavilion on south Locust Street is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wythe gardener grows giant beet

Wythe gardener grows giant beet

Harry Joe Yates has been gardening for 72 of his 82 years, so when he says it’s a big beet, it’s a big beet. In question: a 25-inch around bee…

Photography studio opens downtown

Photography studio opens downtown

Kelly Phillips’s dream of becoming a full-time photographer entered a new chapter this week with a ribbon cutting at her new studio in town.