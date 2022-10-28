Deer, oh dear: Carcass dumping at Floyd Green Boxes

As I got out of the car near the green Dumpsters, I spied something strange back against the brush. Edging closer, my heart sank as the large object in the weeds became clear.

It was the body of a deer, a fresh (within 24 hours) kill. The upper half of the doe’s body was intact, head and all, but the loin and the hindquarters had been roughly butchered out of the carcass. The slash marks were deep, as if made by a machete, but there was no blood, no trail of blood or evidence of on-site bleeding.

This was a dump job; the body brought from somewhere else after death and left here at the feral cat colony.

Looking back into the wooded area of the feral cat feeding station, I saw one of the cats pawing at leaves, trying to cover something up. Crouching down, I duck-walked back into the area to discover the hind feet and hocks.

They had been thrown down in the path near the feral cat house, and the cats were not happy with it.

I found a piece of plastic lying on the ground and used it to pick up the two back legs, one at a time, and tossed them down near the main carcass.

This was an extremely fresh kill — the flesh of the meat was still in rigor mortis and had not begun to slip or sag. I searched the area and found no more pieces. Going back to my car, I asked someone across the street to call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, which they did.

However, I had just seen the deputies and the Rescue Squad running a call and realized that this low priority call would take a while to answer.

So, I did the next best thing — I got in the car and drove to The Floyd Press. I asked Editor Abby Whitt to follow me to the site and bring her camera.

She was as outraged at this needless slaughter as I was, and as we discussed the situation, we realized that something had to be said, something has to be done to stop these situations.

Taking care of the feral cat colonies has been my work for over seven years now. I do it every day come rain, wind, sleet, ice, snow or hail.

On bad weather days, people will say to me, “You’re not going out in this weather, are you?”

My answer? “Of course, I am. They need food on bad weather days much more so than on good weather days.”

And off I go, slipping, sliding and praying constantly, “Jesus, take the wheel.”

Three years ago was one of the worst hunting seasons at the colonies I have ever experienced. At the green boxes on Canning Factory Road, within a mere two weeks, six entire deer carcasses were left lying on the gravel, right in front of the boxes.

All six were trophy kills — only the heads and hides had been taken; the deer had not been gutted or butchered.

At one of the colonies on another road, four years ago, some social group had had a “pig picking,” and heaved the entire leftover carcass, head, bones, skin, fat and all right over the edge of the bank.

It stank and rotted for weeks, and slowly disappeared as the local wildlife (bears and raccoons, foxes, possums) slowly consumed the remains.

One particular nightmare still haunts me — the fox kill. At one of the outer colonies, there in the green boxes were the bodies of 14 foxes and coyotes.

These animals had been caught with leg-hold traps then shot in the head at close range with a shotgun.

I have found more bodies than I care to count and remember whilst making my rounds, both wild animals and domestic pets.

Not only is this a personal tragedy who anyone who loves and respects animal life, it has detrimental effects on humans as well.

Bears frequenting Green Box sites in and around Floyd have led to locking the Dumpsters, making them nearly impossible for anyone other than a young, healthy strong person to use; one who could heave their bags of trash up, over and in.

I have found other things dumped at these boxes as well. Some keep dumping ‘human food’ on the ground near the Dumpsters — at one time an entire industrial sized pan of corn bread, raw vegetables and fruit, entire boxes of potatoes, apples and cabbage leaves. Why?

I try to think that these things were dumped out of a feeling of charity for the feral cats that live near these green boxes, but, seriously, have you ever seen a cat eat a raw potato or a cabbage leaf?

As for the deer carcasses, when was the last time you saw a pride of feral cats chase and take down a deer?

These feral cats have a job to do, and they do it very, very well. If not for the feral cats, Floyd County would be up to its neck in rats, mice and other rodents. Feral cats are working cats, and they earn their keep and our respect.

Throwing out the entire bodies of murdered deer under the guise of feeding the cats does not fly.

So what is to be done here?

I have made suggestions to the Board of Supervisors before now, but let me put these proposals now before you:

1. Hunters for the Hungry is one of the best programs around — why aren’t these deer, instead of being uselessly slaughtered and left to rot outside the Green Boxes being donated to feed those of us who depend upon the Food Pantries for survival? (I have received venison from the Food Pantries and been very, very glad to get it.)

2. Floyd County should buy, install and monitor a video recording system for each Green Box site. Set them up so that the front and back license numbers of the offending vehicles can be obtained and citations issued to the violators.

3. Get rid of the ‘Green Box’ system altogether and go back to ‘Door to Door’ trash collecting. This would cost the county an arm, a leg and its first-born child, so it would have to start charging each Floyd Household say, perhaps, $50 to $100 per month for home garbage pickup.

It would also put a stop to the dumping of huge appliances into these Green Boxes.

4. Property owners: Get together and tell Floyd County to remove the Green Boxes from your land. Green Box sites are private property, owned by your friends and neighbors — not the county. In return for their kindness in allowing the county to park Green Boxes upon their land, all they get in return is their property and land totally trashed.

Leaving a mess for county employees to clean up is also total fallacy. They are on a strict schedule, and they do not have the time to pick up each and every bit of trash left behind due to carelessness and laziness.

5. Dead animals — there must be a better way. There is, and it is already partially in place. When your beloved Fluffy or Fido dies, you, living in an apartment, in or on rental property, have nowhere to bury the beloved pet.

Landlords do not want pet cemeteries on their land, so what do you do with it? I have been so saddened so many times by seeing the bodies of these lovely little creatures dumped out beside the Green Boxes because the labels on the boxes prohibit them from being placed within them.

But there are green boxes behind veterinarian offices in Floyd, Patrick, Montgomery and other counties filled with dead pets, wrapped in plastic bags. They end up at the transfer station where their final end is in the land fill. (Burial of a kind, you reckon?) So, why the ban on proper disposal of pets in Green Boxes?

6. Stop picking on the “scavengers.” By and large, these people are actually doing the county a huge service. If someone can take certain leavings, repair them or put them to good use, I call that recycling.

What good does it do the Earth to bury metals, woods, glass and other objects in a landfill if someone can take them, repair/use them or put them to good use?

Floyd County likes to think of itself as a “green” county. Past time to put your money where your lofty ideas are, folks.

<&rdpEm>Susan Bridges is the founder of the Feral Feline Recycling Project Limited, which has been operating for more than seven years. She feeds about 200 feral cats each day in Floyd and surrounding counties.</&rdpEm>