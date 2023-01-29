Tuggle’s Gap to host ChanterelleFest

Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn is set to host its inaugural ChanterelleFest beginning July 14. Workshops, vendors, live music and more will take place each weekend until early September.

Owner Nick Bieneck said the event series is inspired by his love of foraging, first as a child in Sweden during the summer, then after his family moved to Virginia when he was about 10 years old.

“I have a long relationship with this hobby and love to share it with others,” Bieneck said.

Weekly events from July 14 to Sept. 3 will include Foraging 101, Mushroom Environment Discussions, music on the outdoor stage, mushroom-based culinary classes and harvest weigh ins.

Guests at the inn will take priority for the ChanterelleFest events, as space is limited, Bieneck said.

Room packages for ChanterelleFest are available, one of which includes a foraging goodie bag, meals and to the weekly events are available. The Premium Package also features private foraging and a VIP foraging gift bag.

Bieneck said his team is considering mid-week offerings, such as kids, beginner and intermediate level foraging education workshops, for the local community, “considering the overwhelming response we have received so far.”

Organizers are also working finalize details about opening up the season-long harvesting contest of ChanterelleFest to those not attending the event series. Prizes for the competition will be presented during the End of Season party.

“We are hoping to be able to introduce new folks into foraging for these and other forest treats and also further the education of those already involved with the pastime,” Bieneck said.

Pricing and booking information for ChanterelleFest 2023 should be made available online by the end of January.

Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn is located at 3351 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd County, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 165.2.

Learn more about Tuggle’s Gap, its events and ChanterelleFest at www.chanterellefest.com.