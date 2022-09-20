Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Duke, a fast learner who’s in training this week to learn all the manners he needs.

Duke is a happy and friendly 1.5-year old cattle dog mix, who was transferred to FCHS from a pound. He weighs about 55 pounds.

Not much is known about Duke’s background, but he knows 'sit', ‘here,’ and responds to his name. Duke is good with most other dogs but not recommended for a home with cats or small children.

He walks well on a leash and is at a board and train the week of Sept. 19 to become an even better dog.

The humane society always recommends a meet and greet with current pets to see how everyone would get along.

To meet Duke or any of the foster pets at FCHS, submit an adoption application at www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207 to get in touch with a volunteer.