Ribbon cuttings for Floyd landmarks

Two Floyd establishments recently hosted ribbon cuttings to celebrate different individual milestones: new owners and a new location.

Andrew and Bailey Murray, who bought Harvest Moon during the summer, participated in a ribbon cutting with family, friends and local officials Oct. 7.

Harvest Moon, which opened more than 35 years ago, is a health food store that supports over 30 local producers, previously owned by Margie Redditt, who attended the October ribbon cutting.

Regular open hours for the store at 227 N. Locust St. are from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Find more information online at http://www.harvestmoonstore.com.

Phoenix Hardwoods celebrated its new location at 101 East Main St. on Nov. 2. Annie, Jeff and Ben Armistead have owned and operated the business since 2019, and it was recognized with Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund grant funding in January.

The store, located in the former Farmer’s Supply building, is filled with handcrafted, locally sourced furniture and specialty items such as tables, cutting boards, stools and more.

Phoenix Hardwoods is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Learn more about the store’s offerings and mission online at https://www.phoenix-hardwoods.com.