The Floyd Town Council meeting originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today is canceled due to a lack of quorum, Town Manager Kayla Cox announced via email this morning.

At least three council members must be in attendance for the body to reach a quorum, required before Town Council meetings can be called to order.

The next regular Floyd Town Council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall in Floyd.