Woman ordered to reimburse Dollar General after shoplifting

A Floyd man in the county’s Drug Court was expelled from the program for first-time offenders last year, and Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor gave him a multi-year sentence with two years and six months behind bars Tuesday.

A sentencing report presented to the court said Thomas Preston Foster has a criminal record of 11 felonies, including breaking and entering as well as possession of a drug with intent to distribute, along with many misdemeanors.

Court records show Foster was arrested on the breaking and entering charge on Nov. 23, 2020, three days after committing the crime and eight months after entering the Drug Court program.

Both the breaking and entering charge and the drug case were on hold while Farmer was in the program, and the Circuit Court files show several failures to appear by him at regular Drug Court sessions.

Farmer continued to miss meetings but received more chances in 2021 before he was “terminated” from Drug Court in October and a presentence report was ordered.

Judge Fleenor told Farmer Feb. 22 that he will be evaluated after his release from prison for entrance into another drug rehabilitation program and must complete it if ordered by the court.

Farmer was sentence to two-and-a-half years behind bars, with four-and-a-half hanging over his head after he is released.

In another case Feb. 22, Cynthia Hall Thomas of Lynchburg, admitted to shoplifting items worth up to $96 from the Dollar General Store in Willis on March 2 of last year, and pled guilty to felony shoplifting in a plea deal that dropped two failure to appear charges.

As part of the plea agreement, Thomas agreed to reimburse the store and stay away from the chain, after she serves one month in jail, with four years and five months remaining on probation.

In other cases, heard Feb. 22:

Tangangela Ahmann Thomas of Floyd entered a plea to breaking and entering and issuing a bomb threat to a child, after entering the home of her ex-husband in September of last year. She was sentenced to one day in jail with deferment of further action for two years. If she does not break a protective order or commit other crimes, the charges could be dismissed.

Christopher Todd Johnson of Copper Hill pled guilty to possession of schedule II drugs evidence of meth and cocaine was discovered in his home on June 14 of last year.

“I’ve been doing down a dark path,” he told the deputies, assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp said in a statement to the court. Jude Fleenor gave him a five-year suspended sentence.

Several other cases were continued to March and April dates.