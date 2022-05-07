 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wins continue for Floyd tennis teams

Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes tennis team added a 5-4 victory over Glenvar last Thursday to put the team’s season record at 6-1.

The JV Lady Buffs also came out of their April 28 game with a win, pulling a nine-run spree to tie and overcome Glenvar.

The varsity Buffaloes baseball and softball teams kicked off this week with wins over Patrick Henry of Roanoke while Lady Buffs soccer fell to the Alleghany Highlanders.

The Buffaloes baseball squad celebrated seniors Wyatt Chaffin, Micah Howard, Logan Conner and Elijah St. Clair on May 2 with a 3-2 victory over the Patriots. The teams tied a game earlier this season.

The win gives the Buffaloes a record of 6-8-1 with five games remaining in the regular season.

The Lady Buffaloes varsity softball squad decimated the Lady Patriots 23-4 on May 2. The win is the Ladies’ fourth in a tough season. The team is 3-11-0 with five games left and a home matchup on Friday, May 6.

On the road, the varsity Lady Buffaloes tennis team shutout Carroll County 9-0 to bring their season to 7-3.

Away matches for both tennis teams are scheduled for May 2 and May 5. The Buffaloes and Lady Buffs return to Floyd’s court on Friday, May 6 to face Radford.

The Buffs track and field teams will host a meet on Wednesday, May 4.

The Lady Buffs soccer team will face Radford in Floyd on Thursday, May 5.

