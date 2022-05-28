 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Retired educators invited to Smithfield outing

The Floyd County Retired Teachers’ Association will enjoy an outing to Smithfield Plantation next week followed by lunch at The Inn in Blacksburg.

The group will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, in the Floyd County Courthouse parking lot and carpool to Blacksburg.

There will be a guided tour at Smithfield, and the cost for seniors is $7 per person. A buffet lunch around noon will be served at The Inn at $15 plus gratuity for each person.

All retired education personnel are encouraged to join FCRTA for this special outing.

If you would like to attend and haven’t already confirmed, call President Sarah Wood at (540) 745-4784, or Secretary Joan Starkey at (540) 593-3736 so that reservations can be finalized.

FCRTA’s next regular meeting will be at Slusher Park in Floyd on Wednesday, July 20, where members will enjoy a potluck meal and fellowship with one another.

FCRTA welcomes all local retired educators to join the group.

