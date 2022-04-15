Friday morning house fire claims life of Smyth County child
- Smyth County News & Messenger
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
After an investigation that focused on drug dealers who bring drugs into Wythe County, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men th…
Accused of abusing a puppy and causing fractures, a Wytheville resident has been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.
Two Marion residents and a Saltville man were recently given lengthy prison sentences for their roles in distributing methamphetamine in the area.
Jake and Jessica’s April Fools’ Day wedding was no joke. But it was a surprise.
Fire officials are still trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed the home of a family in Ceres April 4.
A familiar voice that has filled the air of Southwest Virginia homes, cars and workplaces for more than three decades has gone silent. Local radio personality Jim Mabe lost his battle with cancer on Sunday. This week, his colleagues shared fond memories of “The Mabester.”
At 12:23 a.m. on Wednesday (April 13), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 81 near the 60 mile-marker.
Marion Outdoors is one of the newest businesses to hit Main Street. The outdoor gear and supply shop opened at 208 E. Main Street in Marion last week. Thespian-turned-businessman Andrew Livingston said it has always been a dream to own and operate an outdoor store.
After trout died twice, the Marion property owners knew something was off about the water filling their pond. The subsequent discovery of chlorine in the water will also save both water and taxpayer dollars.
The Wythe County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a man who was last seen in Wytheville on Friday, according to the AWARE Foundation.