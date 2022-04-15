 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Friday morning house fire claims life of Smyth County child

  • Updated
  • 0
Smyth logo
A house fire early Friday morning has claimed the life of a Smyth County child.
 
According to a news release, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office got the call around 12:38 a.m. When deputies arrived at the Fortner Avenue home in Marion, the home was engulfed, the release said.
 
Crews from the Adwolfe, Marion, Chilhowie and Atkins fire departments worked to battle the flames. Once the fire was extinguished, they discovered the boy’s body inside, the release said.
 
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.
 
The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire destroys Ceres home

Fire destroys Ceres home

Fire officials are still trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed the home of a family in Ceres April 4.

WMEV colleagues remember local radio icon Jim Mabe

WMEV colleagues remember local radio icon Jim Mabe

A familiar voice that has filled the air of Southwest Virginia homes, cars and workplaces for more than three decades has gone silent. Local radio personality Jim Mabe lost his battle with cancer on Sunday. This week, his colleagues shared fond memories of “The Mabester.”

Tennessee man killed in Wythe crash

At 12:23 a.m. on Wednesday (April 13), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 81 near the 60 mile-marker.