Friday morning house fire claims life of Smyth County child

A house fire early Friday morning has claimed the life of a Smyth County child.

According to a news release, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office got the call around 12:38 a.m. When deputies arrived at the Fortner Avenue home in Marion, the home was engulfed, the release said.

Crews from the Adwolfe, Marion, Chilhowie and Atkins fire departments worked to battle the flames. Once the fire was extinguished, they discovered the boy’s body inside, the release said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating.