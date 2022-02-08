Fletcher to wrestle in state competition; Other Buffs named alternates

Floyd County High School wrestlers hosted Patrick County, Martinsville and Dan River last week, before a 2C tournament over the weekend set one Buffalo on the road to state.

The wrestling Buffaloes won 11 matches, four by forfeit, during home matches Feb. 1.

Results (first numbers in each line represents weight class):

Floyd vs Patrick County

138 Davis Goff lost to Spencer of Patrick County by decision

160 Gus Chaffin Won by fall over Mabe of Patrick County

170 Gabe Anderson Won by fall over Sedas of Patrick County

182 Macgowen Whalberg lost by fall to Wright of Patrick County

220 Josh Flecther won by fall over Pascale of Patrick County

Floyd vs Martinsville

138 Davis Goff by Forfeit

160 Gus Chaffin lost by fall to Manns Of Martinsville

170 Gabe Anderson won by forfeit

182 Macgowen Whalberg won by forfeit

220 Josh Flecther won by forfeit

Floyd vs Dan River

138 Davis Goff won by fall over Villar of Dan River

160 Gus Chaffin won by forfeit

170 Gabe Anderson lost by fall to Saunders of Dan River

182 Macgowen Whalberg won by fall over Milam of Dan River

220 Josh Flecther won by forfeit

The Buffs’ regular season ended with a tough 2C Region tournament the weekend of Feb. 5-6, which put Fletcher on the road to state when he came in third. Goff and Chaffin are state alternates for the Feb. 18 competition.

Anderson placed sixth in his weight class, and head wrestling coach Steven Horn said, while Whalberg didn’t place, he showed improvement in both matches. Horn also noted senior Carter Boothe was out due to injury.

“All the guys showed improvement all year and didn’t give up,” Horn said. “As a first year coach I’m very proud of the results and how we have wrestled all season. It’s also great that Davis, Gus, Gabe, Macgowan and Brie will be back next year.”