Council discusses park use on Friday nights

Floyd Town Council members last week discussed the Unity in Community event at Warren G. Lineberry Park.

Council was initially hesitant to approve the park permit for the event since there are already several along south Locust Street on Friday nights, including the Floyd Artisan Market, Friday Night Jamboree and street music.

Town officials reported talking with organizers from the Floyd County Ministerial Association, and the July 8 event was permitted on a trial-basis.

Most council members attended for at least half an hour, they said, and thought the event was well-received.

Mayor Griffin and Councilman Chris Bond said they walked through downtown and didn’t feel like any one music hub was too overpowering, one of Council’s main concerns.

Councilman David Whitaker said he attended most of the event, and several individuals shared their testimonies and local groups performed.

Councilman Mike Patton said he’s heard “a lot of people have taken offense” to the idea that downtown is strictly a music hub on Friday nights.

After hearing feedback about the event, Patton said, it seems to him it was “an addition, not a distraction” in regard to future events.

Patton said he was shocked to receive a letter criticizing the event and to hear there was a “protester” at one point, which other Council members say they didn’t personally see.

Tara Orlando said she held a sign at the event that reads “The decision whether or not to bare a child is central to a woman's life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself,” on one side and “Religious zealots DO NOT belong in our Supreme Court or government!!!” on the other.

She said she’d made the sign about the reversal of Roe v. Wade and was at the Floyd courthouse July 8 when she heard about the Unity in Community event, “so I decided to take my sign to the park,” she said.

Orlando said she didn’t give a speech but did “have a whole lot of people” give her thumbs up for her messages.

Town Manager Andrew Morris said July 21 organizers had not been in contact for approval for the other dates.

Griffin said Council should wait to see if organizers are interested before continuing the conversation.

He said to him, it’s like “Halloween is on Halloween… Friday night is the Jamboree.”

Vice Mayor Bruce Turner said regardless, “it will all be alright in the end.”

Council’s goal is for everyone to get along and be respectful, Turner said. He noted the Unity in Community event added some variety from the regular music at most places downtown on Fridays.