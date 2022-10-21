Stony Fork News

Pastor Ted Anders’ message to us at Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church Sunday, Oct. 16, was from Luke 5. Jesus got into Simon’s boat and taught the crowds of people who came to the lake to hear the word of God. When He had finished speaking, He told Simon to push the boat further out into deep water and cast their nets. They had fished all night and hadn’t caught a thing. Simon did as Jesus said, and he had to call another boat to help him. Both boats were filled with so many fish they were about to sink! Simon, James and John became disciples of Jesus that day and began winning souls for Jesus. As modern day disciples, we need to be proclaiming Jesus Christ to our broken world and start winning souls for Him!

Our loving sympathy to the family of Joyce Henderson, my sister-in-law, who was laid to rest beside my brother, Alvin, in Mt. Mitchell Cemetery Sunday afternoon. May the Lord bless and comfort you.

Happy Birthday to my niece, Margaret Webb, on Oct. 28.

Happy Anniversary to Jeff and Cristin Miller on Oct. 30.

Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green; Russell Rogers; Cason Gravely; Sherry Tate; Deedy Hurst; Jean Hurst; Carson Frye; Lindsey Frye; Larry and Donna Blevins; Phyllis Suthers; David Safewright; David Hedrick; Debbie H. Burress; Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W. Robert and Pam Burnett; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Judy Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Adrian Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Janie Brally; Wanda Umberger; Jen and Sidney McPeak; Tyler Arney; Dewey Clemons Jr.; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burnham; Michelle Fisher; Joyce Layne; Alfred Stevens; Ted Anders; David Bryan; Randy Umberger; Marveen Brooks; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Andy Burcham; our country, leaders, military personnel and their families, first responders, healthcare workers, Ukrainian conflict, all disaster victims and world peace.

Pastor Aubrey Whitlow is leading Bible Study each Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the American Legion room in the basement of the recreation center on Fourth Street. Everyone is welcome.

Twenty-some senior adults enjoyed Bingo and lunch Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. We meet each second Wednesday of the month. All senior adults are welcome!

Brrr! It’s cold this morning, Tuesday! The wind is getting up, too, which makes it even colder!

Have a great week and count your blessings!