Thousands may have headed to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby but a celebration was closer at hand with Derby Day at the Marion Farmers Market.

The market’s opening day for the 2023 season featured a contest of decorated hats in recognition of the celebrated event.

“I was trying to think of something to kick off our opening day with a bang and I thought, it is Derby weekend, Derby Day,” said Market Manager Leslie Vanover. “And I thought, hats are a big thing for the Kentucky Derby so I thought we’ll have us a hat competition. I did some research on official rules for Derby Day and talked to some people within the town for donations to help us with the prizes. We had several local businesses that have sponsored this event.”

About two dozen folks participated in the Derby Day Hat Competition for a grand prize of over $400 in gifts and a runner-up prize of over $200 in gifts.

First place went to Barbara Lundy of Marion with a hat celebrating food items such as those that can be found at a farmers market and second place went to Allison Paschal of Marion, whose hat featured a Kentucky Derby race theme. Marion Mayor David Helms dressed in his own Derby Day outfit presented the prizes.

Five town representatives served as judges.

The warm sunny weather was perfect for the market’s opening day and vendors were set up with meats, baked goods, eggs, plants, flowers, herbs, jams and jellies, crafts such as homemade soaps and candles, note cards, wooden items, jewelry, and more. Early in the season the market vendors bring leafy vegetables, onions, root crops. From the end of June to July is the height of produce.

Vendors are still welcome to seek a spot as the application process is still open. The market operates at the shelter in the town parking lot every Saturday through October. More contests are being planned for the season along with performers, including Appalachian Hoedowners coming 10 a.m. to noon next Saturday, May 13. Events are listed on the market’s Facebook page.

“We’re doing things a little different this year wanting to get the attention of people, not just for the contests but what we offer here at the market,” Vanover said. “Some people don’t even know about it. We want people to know and what a mighty market we are.”

Vanover said, “Come and see us!”

“We love to have new faces at the market,” she said. “We want not only to make this a market, we want this to be a social area for people to come and meet their friends, shop or make friends with our vendors.”

Each vendor has their own process of payment, cash, check or credit, and the market accepts SNAP benefits and offers the Fresh Match, which will match up to $25. Tokens are provided to use on fresh produce.

Find out more about Marion Farmer’s Market on Facebook or the Town of Marion website.

The market has developed a year-round presence with events held even during the winter and especially around holidays.

Ken Heath, Marion’s community and economic development director, wrote in an email to the News & Messenger that Vanover “has grown the market to not only be an additional attraction for the community and a social gathering spot, but also a significant part of our local economy with a record $61,500 in revenues this (past) year (May through October).”

The first Thanksgiving market saw only four vendors showing up but this past year Vanover said the market was full with 18 vendors. Winter markets take place on the second Saturdays from January through April.