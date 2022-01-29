Interest forms due for Floyd County 4-H Camp

Floyd County students in the fourth through seventh grade wishing to attend the 2022 4-H Camp this summer should submit an interest form by Feb. 7 to receive further information via email.

Set for June 27 to July 1 at the Skelton 4-H Center in Blacksburg, camp is $350 per camper, and it includes lodging, meals, program supplies and other items for the week. No money is due Feb. 7.

Interest forms ask for campers’ names, date of birth, grade, school, gender, parents/guardian name, email address, mailing address and phone number.

Submit interest forms to Cooperative Extension Agent Laura Sutphin Jeuck at sutphinl@vt.edu, or drop them off at 209 Fox Street in Floyd.

Online enrollment can be completed at www.v2.4honline.com. A tip sheet for enrollment and other resources can be found online at www.floyd.ext.vt.edu.

With additional questions, call the Cooperative Extension office in Floyd at (540) 745-9307.