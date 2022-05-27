59th Class of Floyd County High graduates

Speeches at Floyd’s Class of 2022 graduation on Saturday spoke to graduates’ perseverance throughout the pandemic.

One hundred and fifty-nine Buffaloes received their diplomas the morning of May 21, and family members packed the stands around Coach Beale Field to watch graduates walk across the stage.

Sandra Smith and the Floyd County High School chorus performed the FCHS Alma Mater and two other pieces to send off the Class of 2022: “Fly Away Home” by PINKZEBRA and “Rise!” by Mark Hayes.

Salutatorian Lenora Williams said recent advice from her grandfather calmed some of her fears about leaving school for the next chapter of life: “When you get old, all you have left is memories.”

Williams said to live in the moment and “truly experience it” without worrying about the unknown.

“We can do this, you guys, we are strong and great and every single one of you will go on to make a difference in someone’s life,” Williams said.

Class President Carolyn Olivia Jones said a number of memorable moments have made up the Class of 2022’s senior year, including, the Seniors versus Teachers Football game, “the volleyball team taking down Glenvar on our home court” and two golf state championships.

“Don’t forget all of the good times and friendships that Floyd County High School has given you over the years,” Jones said.

Coach Matthew and Robin Tompkins played a significant role in Jones’s senior year, providing a listening ear when a fear of the future set in, Jones said.

Valedictorian Killian Sharp Woods said he always considered himself a loner, “but I’ve come to realize how loved I am as I cannot fit the names of all my companions in this speech.”

Finishing high school during the pandemic is something each member of the Class of 2022 should be extremely proud of, Woods said.

Woods thanked teachers and his family for being unwavering support systems.

“Although the future is turbulent and mysterious…” Woods said, the Class of 2022 has “proven we’re made of strong stuff.”

Travis Cantrell, assistant principal of FCHS, read the names of graduates and called on special groups to stand for acknowledgement: graduates entering the workforce, enrolling in a college/university, completing vocational training and joining the Armed Services.

At least five members of the Class of 2022 plan to enlist.

Floyd Schools Superintendent John Wheeler and high school Principal Barry Hollandsworth presented diploma covers to graduates May 21 and congratulated them on their achievements.

Wheeler said Graduation Day is one of his favorites each year.

Wheeler instructed graduates to move their tassels from the left of their caps to the right, and an eruption of cheering and applause nearly drowned out his proclamation of the 59th class of FCHS.

The 59th Class of FCHS Alumni celebrated by tossing their caps and breaking out silly string.

The ceremony and photo ops at the high school were followed by a senior class parade at 1 p.m. through town.

Graduates drove, rode in the back of trucks and rode atop convertibles while family and friends lined the streets to cheer them on.