Replenish Festival set for July

Tickets are on sale now for the seventh annual Replenish Festival on the Burnett Farm in Willis.

Dove Award-winning band The Afters is set to headline the festival, with Jonny Diaz, The Replenish Worship Band and other artists scheduled throughout the day on two stages.

Edward Slaughter is slated to be a featured speaker.

Organizers announced on April 27 Replenish Festival gates will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.

This year’s offerings will include local artists, speakers, ministry, food vendors, merchant vendors, a Cruise-In, and camping the night before. A full festival schedule will be released online closer to the event.

RVs, campers and tents are welcome to camp for $15 per spot in advance or $20 at the gate on July 8. There will be a worship event for overnight campers at 7 p.m., July 8, from the second stage.

Curfew for campers is at 1 a.m., July 9.

The Kidz Zone will offer organized activities for kids and teens beginning 10 a.m., July 9, including a dunking booth, games, inflatables, kids train ride, duck races down the creek and more.

Floyd native Annette Hubbard and Ashley Pyles will provide a kids event under the Kidz Zone tent at 3 p.m.., and the Floyd County High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host an event on the second stage at the same time.

The 2022 festival will see the return of the animal petting/riding station by Horses Healing Hearts in the Kidz Zone. Rides are included in the price of tickets, though donations to the nonprofit will be accepted.

A classic cruise-in will be from 2-4 p.m., July 9. Drivers are admitted to the festival free, and they’re encouraged to bring canned food donations to benefit Agape Center NRV.

Peoples Choice Awards will be given for each class in the Cruise-In. Classic cars, classic trucks, Jeeps of any age, motorcycles, classic tractors and rat rods are welcome.

Festival attendees can vote from 2-3:30 p.m., and winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m.

Register vehicles at www.replenishfest.com/attractions.

The main stage event starts at 6 p.m. with The Afters hitting the stage at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $5-$15 online, with children six and younger admitted for free. Purchase tickets online at www.replenishfest.com.

At the Replenish Festival gates on July 9, tickets are $20 for ages 14 and up and $8 for ages seven to 13. Kids six and younger are still admitted free at the gate.

For additional information, visit www.replenishfest.com or email info@replenishfest.com.