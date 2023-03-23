The Floyd County High School Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2023 at a ceremony at the Old Gym Saturday.

This was the third class to enter the FCHS Hall of Fame, with 13 alumni who were athletes, coaches and contributors.

At the urging of FCHS principal Barry Hollandsworth, the Hall of Fame was established and the first class inducted in 2018. The second class followed in 2019, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the program was shelved until being revived this year.

The first two classes totaled 30 people, with this year’s additions increasing the total number to 43. Previous inductees are pictured in the New Gym.

For the first classes there was a 20-year wait after graduation for athletes to be eligible for Hall of Fame consideration. Now that the program is established, Hollandsworth said the timeline for consideration will be reduced to 10 years after graduation.

The Class of 2023 includes:

Steven Agee, 1990: football, baseball, track, basketball, James Madison.

Timmy Bower, 1993: golf.

Carrie Chaffin, 1995: basketball, volleyball, track, coach, UNC-Wilmington.

Glenn Spangler, 1982: football, track, coach, Emory & Henry.

Shane Tanner, 1988: basketball.

Aaron Summers, 2001: golf.

Elmer Turman, 1974: football, basketball, baseball.

Jeff Phillips, 1979: football, track, Virginia Tech.

C.M. Wimmer, 1974: football, basketball, baseball.

David Turpin, 1986: football, baseball, track, coach, Emory & Henry.

Roger Hollandsworth, 1975: football, basketball, track, golf (posthumous).

Larry Mannon, 1973: football, basketball, track, tennis, coach (posthumous).

Hollandsworth said that in order to catch up from the pandemic years, a second Class of 2023 will be chosen later this year.