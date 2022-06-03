Don Holliday Scholarship goes to Floyd grad

Two-time golfing state champ with the Floyd County High School Buffaloes, Kaden Reinhard is the 2022 recipient of the four-year $30,000 Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship.

The Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship is administered by the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame to one student from Southwest Virginia, who has an interest in golf. More than $490,000 has been awarded since 1986.

Reinhard is the 36th recipient of the award and the first from Floyd County. He graduated from FCHS earlier this month with a 3.75 GPA, and he plans to study psychology at Virginia Tech in the fall.

In addition to his academic achievements, Reinhard played on the Buffaloes Golf team for four years and has assisted with golf camps at Great Oaks Country Club.

The award presentation on May 26 was a surprise to Reinhard, golf coach Dirk Davis said afterward. Only Reinhard’s parents (Eric and Amanda) and Davis knew the true nature of the event going in.

Amanda said she learned about the scholarship a week before the ceremony, and “it was seriously the hardest secret ever to keep from him,” she said.

The scholarship committees and board members recognized Kaden for what she sees every day, Amanda said. “He is an amazing young man.”

Reinhard was interviewed by local broadcast stations and The Roanoke Times following the ceremony.

“Words can’t explain how much this really helps,” Reinhard said. “I’m so grateful for it.

“It means a lot to me. We don’t have a lot of golfers. We have a pretty small golf program — we only had seven golfers this year.”

Reinhard did not hesitate in naming the biggest reason why he won the 2022 scholarship: “How I was raised,” he said. “My parents raised me to be considerate and respectful to everybody.”

Robert Anderson from The Roanoke Times contributed to this article.