CA: No charges in police-involved shooting

Commonwealth Attorney Eric Branscom said this week in an official decision that law enforcement involved in the fatal Feb. 6, 2022, shooting of Troy Allen Bain will not be charged.

Branscom’s opinion, released Jan. 27, includes details of the encounter and the legal analysis he used to conclude the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office deputies on-scene were acting in self-defense.

“It should be noted that this incident occurred before body cameras were available to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

The fatal encounter started at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2022, when one of Bain’s family members contacted off-duty FCSO Investigator James Bohnke to voice concerns about statements Bain had made about harming others, his extended alcohol use and a recent firearm incident.

“The family member indicated concern that Bain was armed and would not go voluntarily with deputies,” Branscom said.

Bohnke suggested the family member pursue an Emergency Custody Order, which was granted by a magistrate at 9:28 p.m.

Under Virginia law, subjects of ECOS must be detained and transported to a Department of Behavioral Health facility.

The order stated “probable cause existed that Bain has a mental illness and that a substantial likelihood existed that, as a result of the mental illness, (he) would in the near future cause serious physical harm to himself or others.”

Sworn statements from a family member said that Bain “had been drinking heavily, having severe delusions, accusing others (mostly his elderly mother) of poisoning his trees or water, making threats toward his mother including threatening to kill her, and threatening to shoot anyone who pulls into his driveway,” Branscom said.

Once the order was issued, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team was activated, with the approval of Chief Deputy Chad Harris, due to the “potentially dangerous situation.”

The report said that Bohnke, Capt. Dale Marshall, Investigator Breman Harris and Sgt. Cody Brown joined deputies West and Dean to serve the order on Dogwood Lane in Willis.

West and Dean took positions at the back of Bain’s residence and did not witness the shooting, which Branscom said occurred “less than a minute” after Bain came to his front door.

Branscom’s report said the only light the deputies could see at the residence was on the front porch. It said that Bohnke announced the presence of law enforcement and three officers stood on the ground and to the left of the door. Marshall stood in front of the porch and to the right of the door.

Bain opened the storm door and stepped onto the deck, “wearing only his underwear… holding a black semi-automatic handgun” in his right hand, Branscom said.

The firearm was later found to be loaded, with a round in the chamber. The Virginia State Police investigation could not determine if the safety was on or off.

The report said that Bain “seemed to start to move back into the trailer, but then took another step toward the deputies” after he was ordered to drop his weapon. He then turned toward law enforcement and began to raise his right arm, Branscom said.

Deputies discharged their weapons when Bain’s arm was “raised approximately halfway up to a firing position.”

The 58-year-old was struck three times – once in his right hand, once in the right side of his chest and once in his lower back on the left side.

Brown performed resuscitation efforts, and the medic unit that was stationed nearby was called to the scene.

Bain was pronounced dead at 11:06 p.m.

In an interview with the police after the shooting, Willis resident David Dalton said that three days before the deadly altercation, Bain had “physically attacked him” and discharged a firearm “several times” in his direction. He also said Bain told him he did “not expect to be around much longer.”

In his legal analysis, Branscom said Bain ignoring orders to drop his weapon and raising it in the direction of deputies contributed to the decision that officers were not at fault.

He noted the information deputies were given “indicated” Bain was intoxicated, had threatened violence, had numerous firearms and “demonstrated a willingness to use them,” adding that the Sheriff’s Office had reason to believe at the time that “one or more of them was at great risk of death or serious injury.”