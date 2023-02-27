Attorney Alan Graf said last week the Floyd Americana Arts and Music Festival will continue under the leadership of Alex Rauer in the wake of his recent move to North Carolina.

Graf, who started the festival in 2019, said Rauer helped with organizing the 2022 festival, and “he’s dependable,” with further experience in producing events.

“It’s turned into something that’s bigger that something just I can put together,” Graf said.

Rauer said the 2023 festival could be a two-day event, instead of just on Sunday afternoons. He said there are several businesses that have pre-committed to sponsoring the next festival after its success in 2022 (about $3,000-worth) and about 40 vendors want to return.

Last year Council voted to sponsor the festival for $3,000, and, Graf said, with its planned growth, the festival will need more capital this year.

Councilman Mike Patton said he would consider $6,500 a top-dollar donation — both “realistic and fair,” as that’s the price of one Small Town Summer event, which is town-planned.

Graf noted the number of stages during the Americana Festival versus the one Warren G. Lineberry Park stage during STS events, and said he understood Patton’s perspective.

Rauer said the sooner he can get a commitment from the town, the better.

Mayor Will Griffin said with budget conversations starting in March, Council should have a better idea of how much it can afford to contribute sometime next month.