Eateries, Mail Box Store opening in Wytheville

Three restaurants and a postal service are making business news this week.

Los Tres Potrillos

At last, plans for the former Pizza Hut building on West Lee Street, next to Food City, have come into focus. Owner Polo Lopez purchased the building earlier this year and plans to turn it into a Mexican restaurant similar to El Puerto on the other side of town. Lopez owns El Puerto and Mi Puerto in Marion.

Lopez is busy remodeling the restaurant, painting the outside vibrant red and the inside orange. In addition to indoor dining, the restaurant will offer outdoor seating as well as seating in a covered patio.

Lopez has named the restaurant Los Tres Potrillos (The Three Horses). He said he purchased the restaurant as a gift to his son, Polo Lopez Jr., and plans to open the restaurant in August. The menu will be similar to the menu at El Puerto.

Pizza Hut moved from the West Lee Street location to Commonwealth Drive near Dollar Tree two years ago.

Lopez said he was born in El Puerto, Mexico, but never lived there. He was raised in California and moved to southwest Virginia in 1986. Over the years, he has sold a dozen restaurants and now owns three.

After opening the restaurant, he plans to slow down a bit, but not retire.

“I don’t like that word,” he said. “I like to work.”

The Grind

The Grind Wytheville had its official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday, July 11. This second location for The Grind is located at 155 E. Main St. in Wytheville and serves a large assortment of coffee, teas, smoothies, and milkshakes in unique flavors as well as old favorites. They will also have a large assortment of food options coming soon. Due to supply chain shortages, the rapid convection toaster needed is estimated to arrive mid-late July.

The Grind is owned and operated by Collin O’Donnell. Other business partners are Joe Haner and Joshua Wright.

“I wanted to thank the town of Wytheville for being a driving force in positive change to the remodeling and small business revolution happening down there. We are excited to be in downtown Wytheville and feel the energy in the area as upbeat, positive, and community oriented. We are so stoked to be a part of the local community” O’Donnell said in a Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce press release.

Because of the store’s location beside the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum, the owners have claimed the location to be “The official coffee shop of the First Lady.”

“Accordin’ to our Appalachian statistics, we are the only coffee shop in the U.S. of A to have a first lady born upstairs. As far as we’re concerned, that makes us the official coffee shop of the first lady,” O’Donnell said in the release.

As Chamber of Commerce Chairman, Dr. Dean Sprinkle commented “Coffee is the perfect drink – it speeds you up and calms you down.” He also added “On behalf of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, we are pleased to have The Grind here in Wytheville and wish them much success.”

IHOP

A spokesperson for IHOP has confirmed that the popular breakfast spot will open a location in Wytheville later this summer in the Travel Center of America truck stop at 1025 Peppers Ferry Road.

International House of Pancakes began making people smile in 1958 when it opened its doors in the surburbs of Los Angeles. Fifteen years later, a new marketing campaign introduced the acronym IHOP, and since then it has become the name people know as the place where they can order breakfast, lunch or dinner any time of day.

Throughout its history, IHOP has celebrated more than 1,650 restaurant openings across the country and around the world. Some fan favorites are buttermilk pancakes with all sorts of toppings, crepes, waffles and more.

The Mail Box Store

The Wytheville Mail Box Store opened earlier this month at 800 E. Main St., Suite 330, in the Roses shopping center. The store offers shipping, packing and boxing needs, along with digital fingerprinting, notary service, post office boxes, confidential shredding and U-haul rentals. The store offers shipping and drop-offs for FedEx, DHL, UPS and USPS. To drop off packages, you need the tracking label, not the QR code. You can print your labels at home; if the store prints them out, there is a one dollar charge per label.

Copying and printing services are also available.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, closed Sundays. For more information, call 276-277-3344 or email info@ShipWytheville.com

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com