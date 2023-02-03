The Indoor Track and Field Buffaloes set “countless” personal records at the recent Bulldog Invitational, team officials said. Runners qualified for the state competition in four categories.

Mia Spangler set a new school record at the Jan. 8 invitational at Liberty University, the second she’s claimed this season. She finished the in the 300m dash with a time of 45.22 seconds.

Spangler also placed second in the Long Jump on Jan. 28, seventh in the High Jump and eighth in the Triple Jump.

Zoe Belshan placed second in the 3200m run, and Roslyn Brewer placed 16th in the High Jump.

The girls’ 4x800 relay team (Abby Allen, Emma Willie, Larah Blevins, Reagan Lynch) placed 10th.

Chloe Spence, Izabel Thompson and Caroline McClanahan participated in the girls’ Shot Put competition while Tyler Thomas, Bradlee Conner, Nathaniel Duncan and Phillip Morris competed for the boys’.

Buffaloes whose times qualified for the state meet on Jan. 28 include:

Girls 4x800 relay team)

Abby Allen in the 1600m

Mia Spangler in Triple Jump, 300m and 500m

Zoe Belshan in the 3200m

The Buffs’ next meet is the Blacksburg Polar Bear on Saturday, Feb. 4, followed by the Blue Ridge CDJR Last Chance Meet in Abingdon (Washington County) on Feb. 10.

The 2023 Indoor Track Championship is set for Feb. 17 in Salem.