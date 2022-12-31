Winter Homecoming King and Queen crowned

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball team took control of the winter homecoming game in the third quarter on Dec. 16 and won 70-55 on the Alan Cantrell Court.

Destiny Harman scored 23 points, more than any other player on either team, and Kiley Hylton added 21 as the second highest scorer of the night. Karley Thompson rounded out the double-digit numbers for the Lady Buffs.

The Carroll County Cavaliers took away leads from the Floyd team at the end of the first and second quarters with last-second scores, but the home team outscored the visitors 20-15 in the third quarter and 26-15 to pull away for the 15-point win.

The win put the Ladies at 4-1 early in the season as they headed to Stuart to face Patrick County and then into holiday tournaments.

At halftime, Mackenzie Weddle and AJ Cantrell were crowned the winter homecoming Queen and King. They presided over the dance that followed the game.

The JV Lady Buffs lost to the Cavaliers 32-23 in the first game on the night Dec. 16.

The Buffaloes lost to the Cavaliers at home on Tuesday, Dec. 13, with a score of 69-66. That loss was their first of the young season.

Floyd boys best BassettThe Buffaloes ripped a 67-56 win off Bassett, improving to 4-1 on the year, led by a balanced attack that included seven three-pointers.

Micah Underwood drained three from beyond the arc en route to a 17-point game.

Gavin Herrington stroked one from outside the perimeter as part of a five-point offering. A.J. Cantrell scored 13 for Floyd, including a pair from three-point territory. Rylan Swortzel scored 12 on the night, including one from beyond the arc. Kaiden Swortzel finished with 10 points.

The Buffs jumped to a two-point lead in the first, but entered the break trailing by one. A 21-13 run in the third quarter put the Floyd crew up for good.

On Dec. 21, the Lady Buffs fell to Cave Spring 60-48.