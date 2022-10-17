Halloween Happenings

Halloween is getting closer, and in Wythe, Smyth, Bland and beyond, there are numerous opportunities to get your fright on. And they are happening on a variety of days, so trick-or-treaters will have several opportunities to satisfy to score some candy.

Here’s a look at some of the area’s Halloween celebrations and scares:

Austinville Baptist Church will host Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the church, 127 Newton Church Road, Austinville.

WCC Community Halloween Celebration: Wytheville Community College will host its annual Community Halloween Celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, on the Wytheville campus, 1000 E. Main St.

Church Street Trunk-or-Treat: An always popular event, the Church Street Trunk-or-Treat starts at 6 p.m. on Halloween. Decorated cars/trunks will be on display all along Church Street. The annual event is hosted by community churches, first responders, local small businesses, and hosting families handing out treats/candy. This is the event’s ninth year. Organizer Bonnie Wright expects about 30 trunks, including the Wytheville police and fire departments, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office. “Isn’t it great how our first responders come out? The kids get to meet them and know they are approachable; the adults get the opportunity to thank them for their service.” If interested in being a trunk sponsor, contact Wright on the event Facebook page. Set up is between 5-6 p.m.

Vendor/Halloween Event: The Overstock Shoppe and More, 2358 Grayson Turnpike, Wytheville, will pass out candy to the kids and sponsor a Halloween costume contest during a Vendor’s Day event at the store from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Vendor spots are $15 each for a 10x10 spot.

Dutch Miller Nissan: Dutch Miller Nissan of Wytheville, 1405 E. Main St., Wytheville, will sponsor its first annual Truck-or-Treat and costume contest on Halloween from 3 to 7 p.m. Fill your basket with candy and enter the costume contest for a chance to win one of three prizes: $100, $50 and $25.

Fall on the Farm: Richdale Farm’s annual Fall on the Farm is every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. Admission is $12 person; children under 2 and under are admitted free. Open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Admission includes a corn maze, hayride, corn pit, apple cannon, barrel train, pumpkin bowling, combine slide, duck races and more. New activities this year include a jump pad, climbing domes and tunnel maze. On Saturday, Oct. 22, there will be Flashlight Maze from 7 to 10 p.m.; admission is $12 per person.

Williams Orchard: Longtime popular attraction Williams Orchard Fall Festival runs weekends through October. Hours are Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. Enjoy tractor-drawn hayrides, pick-your-own-pumpkins from a 4+ acre pumpkin patch filled with a variety of pumpkins, specialty pumpkins and gourds. Wind your way through a 2.5-acre trivia-based corn maze, shoot the Punkin Chunker and apple launchers. There’s also a hay slide, barrel train, kids games and other fun farm activities. Admission is $10 for ages 6 and up. Ages 5 and under admitted free. All pumpkins and gourds picked in the patch are 50 cents per pound.

Jeepers Creepers Halloween Event: The Rural Retreat Youth League will host a Jeepers Creepers Halloween Event from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Rural Retreat Elementary School. All Jeep owners are invited to compete in the jeep show in several categories like hottest, most fun, most muscle, scariest. Two-wheel drive cars, 4x4 trucks, antiques, motorcycles, etc. can come decorated for competition fun and trophy consideration. There is a $20 entry fee for all vehicles. There will be a trunk-or-treat for kids (wear your costumes). Jeepers are encouraged to hand-out candy during the trunk-or-treat. There will be a bouncy house and slide, corn hole, youth games, etc., along with food and vendors. For more information, see the Rural Retreat Youth League Facebook page. All proceeds go to the RRYL.

Halloween Dance Party: Seven Sisters Brewery will have a Halloween Dance Party at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Come dressed in your best costume and bust a move.

Halloween Spooktacular: Rural Retreat Methodist Church will have a Halloween Spooktacular from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween. A night of fun in the church parking lot. There will be costumes, games and lots of trunk-or-treat candy.

Tazewell Street Block Party: Downtown Wytheville and Petals Wine Bar are sponsoring a Tazewell Street Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. after Mayhem on Main Street.

Mayhem on Main Street: One of Downtown Wytheville’s most popular, family fun events, Mayhem on Main Street returns Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2 to 6 p.m. There’s downtown trick-or-treating at 2 p.m., a Kids Fun Run at 3 p.m., Mayhem on Main 5K at 4 p.m. and live music and after-party at 4:30 p.m.

BLAND COUNTY

Trunk-or-Treat: Bland County Fair, Inc. and the Bland County Farmers Market are teaming up for this year's trunk-or-treat celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. at the Bland County Fairgrounds.

If you wish to give out candy, line up starts at 3 p.m. The community trunk is accepting candy donations again this year. Organizers hope to collect 300 pounds of candy! Please Contact Eisle Havens at 276-613-4626 or Robbie Tammy Stuart 276-613-0091 if you wish to donate candy or make a monetary donation. If you wish, you can mail donations to Bland County Fair Inc., P.O. Box 191, Bland, Va. 24315, no later than Oct. 23. Sponsors names will be displayed at the event.

Haunted House at Ceres School: The Haunted House at the Ceres Schoolhouse will open at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22 and 28.; it opens at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Tickets are $3 for one trip through the haunted school and $5 for unlimited visits. Free for second graders and younger. Activities include trunk-or-treat, games, cakewalk, costume contest and face painting.

sheriff at both school and fairgrounds. Sponsored by the Bland County Ruritans and Girl Scout Troop 51184.

Bland County Library: The Bland County Library will pass out candy and books during Trunk-or-Treat at the Library Saturday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m.

Bland Nursing and Rehab: Kids can don costumes and trick-or-treat at The Bland Nursing and Rehab Center, 12185 Grapefield Rd., Bastian, on Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.

SMYTH COUNTY

Haunted Trail: For the second year, Hungry Mother State Park will be transformed from a place of natural wonder and beauty into a place of nightmares as it unveils the Haunted Trail.

Avery Smith, a park interpreter, is coordinating much of the trail development. He recently said that he wanted to implement something beyond the park’s usual programs.

Asked about what visitors might expect to find on the Haunted Trail, Smith said, “Any scary thing you can think of might be there.” He particularly cited zombies, cannibals, ghosts, and witches.

With “pretty scary” level of intensity, Smith did note that the trail is not recommended for young children.

However, bringing it together is serious fun for the volunteers, he said. “We have a great time.”

The trail will be revealed Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7-9 p.m. at the Marion park’s Lakeview Lawn.

Halloween Madness: Earlier that day, Marion Downtown will be the place for children as Halloween Madness enters its 29th year.

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the downtown will be the site of a trunk or treat and tricking or treating. Held rain or shine, Halloween Madness takes place on Broad Street and the downtown portion of Main Street. Local businesses and organizations will be giving out candy and other family-friendly activities will be presented.

Fright Film Fest: Picking up at 1 p.m., the historic Lincoln Theatre will present a series of classic horror films on Saturday, Oct. 29. Dubbed the “Dread Through the Decades” Film Festival, the Lincoln will show classic fright flicks until midnight. Admission is free. To learn more, visit thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.

Wizard of Oz Fun: Earlier in the month, the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce will host a Wizard of Oz themed Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 408 Whitetop Rd. in Chilhowie. The evening will feature trunk or treating, games, a costume contest, photos and more.

Trunk-or-Treat: On Halloween, Oct. 31, Marion’s American Legion Post 18 will host a trunk or treat event from 5-7 p.m. at the post building at U.S. 11 and Laurel Spring Road. As well, a number of community churches are planning trunk or treat events.

Trunk-or-Treat: on Halloween, Chilhowie Christian Church will host a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat: Grosses Creek Baptist Church, 307 Grosses Creek Road, Chilhowie, will host a trunk-or-treat Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Scarecrow Lane: Downtown Marion will be decorated with scarecrows as part of its Scarecrow Lane scarecrow contest from Oct. 19-29. Online voting begins Oct. 20. Scarecrows will be judged by the public online via Facebook. Photos will be posted on Marion Downtown! Facebook page. Votes/likes will be tallied at noon on Friday, Oct. 28.

Haynes Greenhouse: Visit Haynes Greenhouse in nearby Glade Spring for corn maze fun. The corn maze is open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Admission is $8, and kids under 4 are admitted free. Address is 36554 Fleet Road, Glade Spring, at Exit. 32.

HAUNTED HOUSES

Haunted Helheim: Helheim Haunted Attraction, 3081 Chapman Road, Wytheville, is celebrating five years of evil and has redesigned more than 60 percent of the show. Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Admission is $20 per person. Helheim Haunted Attraction, St. Albans Sanatorium and Terror Manor have partnered to offer a trifecta card at the first haunt you visit. Get $2 off the following 2 haunts, and if you visit all three haunts, you get a free Trifecta t-shirt at the final haunt. For more information, see the Helheim Haunted Attraction Facebook page.

St. Albans: St. Albans Sanatorium presents Haunted Hillside Manor every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. until midnight. Admission is $20 cash and $20.88 with a credit/debit card. Children under 10 not permitted. St. Albans, 6248 University Park Dr., Radford, is a 120+-year-old abandoned mental hospital with stories of dark phantoms, apparitions and all sorts of haunts. Helheim Haunted Attraction, St. Albans Sanatorium and Terror Manor have partnered to offer a trifecta card at the first haunt you visit. Get $2 off the following 2 haunts, and if you visit all three haunts, you get a free Trifecta t-shirt at the final haunt. For more information, see the St. Albans Sanatorium Facebook page.

Terror Manor: Terror Manor Haunted House, 805 Norfolk Ave., SW, Roanoke. The events at Terror Manor may be too intense for young children; all children under the age of 16 are required to have a parent onsite. Terror Manor is opened on Thursdays from 7:30 to 10 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m. General admission is $25. General admission with Line Jump is $35. Helheim Haunted Attraction, St. Albans Sanatorium and Terror Manor have partnered to offer a trifecta card at the first haunt you visit. Get $2 off the following 2 haunts, and if you visit all three haunts, you get a free Trifecta t-shirt at the final haunt. For more information, visit the Terror Manor Facebook page.

Haunted Graham Mansion: Haunted Graham Mansion, 2115 Major Grahams Road, Max Meadows, is open Fridays and Saturdays through October, when screams and scares of the haunted mansion will be heard and seen all over the hill of Max Meadows. Every Halloween season, thousands dare enter the mansion, which really is haunted. Admission is $20 per person or $40 per person for a fast pass. For more information the Haunted Graham Mansion Facebook page.