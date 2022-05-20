Cagle joins library staff

The Bland County Library has a new employee. Owen Cagle joined the staff about two months ago as the programming assistant for adult and youth services.

The 21-year-old said he used to study in the library when he attended Wytheville Community College before Covid, and “I fell in love with it.”

So far, Cagle is enjoying the job for two reasons.

“It’s allows me to be creative and serve my community,” he said. “I like getting to work in a positive place in the community.”

The job taps into his creative side when he assembles craft kids for young patrons. He also gets to decorate the library and make a variety of posters for the building.

Library Director Cameron Burton said Cable is a welcomed addition to the staff.

“He brings to the table dedication, artistic ability, and computer savvy,” she said. “Our patrons will enjoy getting to know him. But our children, our children are going to love him!”

Cagle is the son of Joel and Cora Cagle and grew up near downtown Bland. He is a 2019 graduate of Bland County High School, where he excelled in the areas of drama and forensics, winning several acting awards and taking home the Class 1A Humorous Duo state championship with partner Luke Saferight.

Life imitated art for the two, as they performed a selection about how to become successful competitors in a forensics tournament.

Cagle hopes to soon resume his studies at WCC.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.