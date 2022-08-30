Pints 4 Paws this Saturday

The second Pints 4 Paws to benefit the Floyd County Humane Society is this weekend at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniels Tavern.

Community members of all ages are invited to enjoy games, food, music and adoptable pets from “Clyde’s Corner” from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Hoprich Photography will offer professional pet photos that patrons will be able to buy during the event.

The second edition of the event will see the return of the “10 for 10” special that entitled patrons to 10% off each pour with the purchase of pint glass and coozie ($10).

More than $5,000 for was raised at the 2021 event to benefit the FCHS’s shelter fund.

A pint glass and coozie can be preordered from the FCHS website until 11 p.m. on Sept. 2 and purchased at the event day of.

The brewery is located at 332 Webbs Mill Rd.

Additional details about the second Pints 4 Paws, other FCHS news and current adoptable pets, visit www.floydhumanesociety.org.

Find an August shelter update on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ptEQWkghhzE.