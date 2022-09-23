New coach for Lady Buffs

The varsity volleyball team started its 2022 season under the leadership of new head coach Kim Weddle, a Carroll County native and member of the Carroll County Hall of Fame.

Weddle holds degrees from Emory & Henry and Virginia Tech, and she has previously been the assistant varsity volleyball coach at Carroll County High and assistant JV volleyball coach in Christiansburg.

Weddle also currently coaches 17- and 18-year olds in travel volleyball with Twin County Volleyball Club.

When she found out in June that the Lady Buffs head coaching position was open, Weddle said this week, it “felt like God’s timing was perfect and that He was leading me to Floyd.”

Weddle already knew a few of the Lady Buffs from the travel team, she said, and quickly learned about the whole team’s passion, heart and determination.

She said she not only wants the Lady Buffs to nurture their talent on the court, but she also wants to help them grow into the “best person they can be.”

“I want them to believe they can do anything they set their mind to,” Weddle said, which means instilling values of teamwork, self-confidence, and overcoming fears and obstacles.

Weddle said when she was first getting into the sport she was terrible and “the definition of a tall, clumsy girl.”

She worked hard to learn ways to improve, Weddle said, which played a role in her decision to pass on her knowledge and coach.

“If it wasn’t for my volleyball coaches believing in me, I never would have become the player I was,” she said.

Cindy Edwards, a Floyd native and Carroll County’s head volleyball coach, is one of Weddle’s long-time mentors and inspirations, who has been particularly helpful during Weddle’s first year of becoming head coach.

“She truly cares about all of her athletes and wants them to be the best they can be,” Weddle said. “If I can become half the coach she is, then I will chalk that up as a win in my book.”

Weddle works full time as an accountant at VT, where she graduated with her masters degree in May. Her leadership of the Lady Buffs follows the years-long career of Carrie Chaffin, who led the team on a number of state championship runs, including during the 2021 season.

“I would love to bring a state title to Floyd County, and I want the girls to believe they can achieve that goal every single year,” Weddle said.

The Lady Buffs’ next game in Floyd begins at 7 p.m. next Thursday, Sept. 29, against James River.