Police arrest elusive suspect

Wytheville police officers arrested a shoplifting suspect Wednesday evening, after the man eluded officers earlier in the day.

Travis Dwayne Talbert, 38, of Ivanhoe, was charged with two counts of larceny shoplifting from the Wytheville Walmart and the Shoe Dept., and one count of obstruction of justice. Talbert was also a fugitive from justice for larceny shoplifting in Christiansburg.

The search for Talbert began around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when a shoplifting suspect ran out of Walmart with a duffle bag full of items.

Wytheville Police Lt. Bryan Bard said when the man saw a police officer he dropped the bag and ran to the area around the Homestead property on Tazewell Street. Officers conducted a search, but didn’t find the suspect.

Spiller Elementary School was placed on a modified lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Bard was unsure if the man was picked up by someone in a vehicle or simply eluded capture.

Detectives worked that afternoon to identify the man, described as a white male wearing a blue ball cap, white T-shirt and black pants.

Then, around 6 p.m. Wednesday, a resident saw a man matching the shoplifter’s description and called police to the area near Sheetz on Fourth Street. When officers arrived, the suspect ran again and attempted to elude capture. According to a WPD press release, he ran through the Sheetz Car Wash, attempted to cross the fence to get on Interstate-81, and circled back towards Bojangles.

Talbert attempted to hide in some tall grass but was spotted and taken into custody, the release said. Talbert is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail with no bond.